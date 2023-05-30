Create

Atlanta Braves fans rejoice as Mike Soroka returns to the mound for the first time since 2020: "I’m so pumped man" "Going to run through a brick wall"

By Tom Carothers
Modified May 30, 2023 02:16 GMT
Mike Soroka returned to the mound Monday
Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Soroka is making his return to the mound for an MLB game for the first time in more than two-and-a-half years on Monday. Soroka will be pitching against the Oakland Athletics in the opening game of a series between two teams on the opposite end of the big-league spectrum.

Soroka tore his right Achilles tendon in his third start of the 2020 MLB season. He then suffered the same injury while simply walking in the Braves' clubhouse in 2021.

perseverance (noun): per•se•ver•anceContinued effort to do or achieve something despite difficulties, failure, or opposition.“Michael Soroka has displayed an unimaginable amount of perseverance to make his way back to the mound tonight.” https://t.co/ExbOHIimq4

Injuries have been a constant problem for Mike Soroka throughout his career. He was also shut down while pitching in the minors last season after experiencing a sore right elbow.

His spring training debut with the Atlanta Braves in March was delayed for weeks by a right hamstring strain. However, he made it through 36 pitches pain free in an exhibition win over the Detroit Tigers and it has been smooth sailing since.

@Braves @Mike_Soroka28 @MerriamWebster I’m so pumped man.
@Braves @Mike_Soroka28 Going to run through a brick wall
@Braves @Mike_Soroka28 He's Mike, Soroka, Who? Mike, Soroka, the one and only you can't clone him. Go @Braves !

Mike Soroka went 1-3 with a 4.33 ERA and 35 strikeouts in eight starts with the Atlanta Braves Triple-A Gwinnett team. He was soon after called-up to join the major league staff.

@Braves @Mike_Soroka28 Haven’t been this nervous all year. We’re all pulling for ya
@Braves @Mike_Soroka28 Im so happy🥹I might cry tonight let’s go Soroka!!!!!!
@Braves @Mike_Soroka28 L F GDude has had hurdle after hurdle the last few years. And now he's cleared the last one and getting back to where he's been working so hard to be at.Happy tears for the man.Go Michael Soroka!

Soroka last pitched a full season in 2019, when he went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 29 starts. He placed second in the National League Rookie of the Year balloting and was sixth in the NL Cy Young Award vote. In 37 starts over three seasons with the Atlanta Braves, Soroka is 15-6 with a 2.86 ERA and 1.16 WHIP.

@Braves @Mike_Soroka28 Hard af
@Braves @Mike_Soroka28 This… this is about to spark this team and take them to a whole new level! Get ready! It’s our time to shine!!!
@Braves @Mike_Soroka28 I hope he absolutely shoves tonight

Braves staffmate Charlie Morton told MLB.com of Soroka's perseverence:

"I think it would be hard for a lot of us to put ourselves in his shoes. A lot of us have had injuries or surgeries, but most of us haven’t had failure in a year-long rehab that required another significant revision or repair that required us to go through it all again."
@Braves @Mike_Soroka28 I feel like it's opening day!!! I cannot wait. Let's give him some run support. Hoping he can give a solid outing. We love @Mike_Soroka28 #ForTheA

Atlanta Braves fans cheering for a healthy Mike Soroka

Mike Soroka #40 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the New York Mets on August 3, 2020
A healthy Soroka that is capable of returning to his pre-injury form would be a boon for the National League East-Leading Braves. Atlanta, at 32-21, currently leads the division by 4.5 games over the Miami Marlins.

