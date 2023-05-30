Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Soroka is making his return to the mound for an MLB game for the first time in more than two-and-a-half years on Monday. Soroka will be pitching against the Oakland Athletics in the opening game of a series between two teams on the opposite end of the big-league spectrum.
Soroka tore his right Achilles tendon in his third start of the 2020 MLB season. He then suffered the same injury while simply walking in the Braves' clubhouse in 2021.
Injuries have been a constant problem for Mike Soroka throughout his career. He was also shut down while pitching in the minors last season after experiencing a sore right elbow.
His spring training debut with the Atlanta Braves in March was delayed for weeks by a right hamstring strain. However, he made it through 36 pitches pain free in an exhibition win over the Detroit Tigers and it has been smooth sailing since.
Mike Soroka went 1-3 with a 4.33 ERA and 35 strikeouts in eight starts with the Atlanta Braves Triple-A Gwinnett team. He was soon after called-up to join the major league staff.
Soroka last pitched a full season in 2019, when he went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 29 starts. He placed second in the National League Rookie of the Year balloting and was sixth in the NL Cy Young Award vote. In 37 starts over three seasons with the Atlanta Braves, Soroka is 15-6 with a 2.86 ERA and 1.16 WHIP.
Braves staffmate Charlie Morton told MLB.com of Soroka's perseverence:
"I think it would be hard for a lot of us to put ourselves in his shoes. A lot of us have had injuries or surgeries, but most of us haven’t had failure in a year-long rehab that required another significant revision or repair that required us to go through it all again."
Atlanta Braves fans cheering for a healthy Mike Soroka
A healthy Soroka that is capable of returning to his pre-injury form would be a boon for the National League East-Leading Braves. Atlanta, at 32-21, currently leads the division by 4.5 games over the Miami Marlins.