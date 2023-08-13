Matt Olson has been a revelation for the Atlanta Braves. Not only has he been an All-Star caliber player on the field, he's been an excellent locker room presence. The Braves are a fairly young team. Olson isn't a longtime veteran, but he's been around and he's been great for the team.

This is something that often can't be predicted. Teams don't always know how a new addition will gel with their team and sometimes, it can go horribly wrong. Manager Brian Snitker was confident that that wouldn't happen with Olson.

Evidenced by the fact that they immediately extended the first baseman on a $168 million deal, the Braves knew they had a good thing. Snitker revealed recently how he knew:

"My wife got a text from Jeff Francoeur's mom who had him in grade school, and she said 'you're gonna love this kid' and you know what, we have."

Olson, in his second season with Atlanta, has been an absolute revelation. He is blasting home runs at a prolific pace right now. He's been on such a tear that he now leads the league with 41- ahead of Shohei Ohtani.

The Braves knew they had a great player, as Olson was an elite defender and incredible hitter with the Oakland Athletics. They needed someone who could also fit in the clubhouse.

Thanks to Jeff Francouer's mom, and Francouer is a bit of an Atlanta icon, the Braves could rest assured that what they were getting wouldn't derail their championship aspirations. Thus far, it's only improved them.

Matt Olson gunning for MVP

Matt Olson is on such a hot streak right now that he is playing his way into a historic season and an MVP campaign. He has stout competition in former Braves' star Freddie Freeman and teammate Ronald Acuna Jr., but he's playing extremely well.

Matt Olson and Ronald Acuna Jr.

His home runs lead the league. His 4.3 fWAR is rising the National League ranks. His 159 wRC+ is excellent. Four defensive runs saved means he hasn't sacrificed any defense, either. He's been nothing short of excellent, and if he keeps it up, MVP voters will consider him.