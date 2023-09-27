As the Boston Red Sox brace for a rebuilding offseason, manager Alex Cora has firmly announced his intention to stay with the team.

Cora confirmed his plans to remain with the Boston franchise to reporter Mac Cerullo. The announcement lends an air of stability to an organization facing a multitude of uncertainties.

Cora said:

"I'm good, I'll be here next year."

This will be the first time in four years that the franchise enters the offseason without the guidance of Chaim Bloom, their Chief Baseball Officer.

Bloom's exit means that a new executive will step in, as the franchise plans its next moves. Alex Cora's commitment to stay offers an element of continuity that could be vital in navigating the transitions.

The Boston Red Sox (76-81) have had a disappointing season, effectively ending their chances for a playoff spot. It marks a tough season for the team, which now turns its focus to the impending offseason. The Red Sox will be relying on stars such as Rafael Devers to bring them much-needed success in 2024.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora's contract comes to an end in 2024

Despite the assurance of Cora's immediate future, uncertainty still hovers regarding his long-term standing with the club. His current contract will run out in 2024. With a new executive taking the reins, there's no guarantee that Cora fits into the long-term blueprint.

For now, Cora is not indulging in such conjecture, maintaining that his focus remains on the team's present needs.

The upcoming offseason is shaping up to be a defining period for the Red Sox, filled with both potential and pitfalls. Cora's decision to stay could be a cornerstone as the organization heads into this new phase.

Alex Cora is a proven winner in MLB. He won the World Series for the Boston Red Sox in 2018. The fact that he will be part of the journey ahead might offer some solace to Red Sox fans.