Marcell Ozuna of the Atlanta Braves has been one of his team's best hitters this season. However, that has not stopped his team from calling his effort into question recently.

A former Gold Glover and 2-time Silver Slugger Award winner, Ozuna is hitting .227/.312/.468 with 11 home runs and 23 RBIs this season. Moreover, his 1.003 OPS since the beginning of May puts him on the leaderboard in the category.

However, during a recent Braves game, Marcell Ozuna exhibited some behavior - or lack of it - that has led to the 32-year old getting benched.

On June 5, in the fourth inning of a game involving the Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks, Ozuna caught hold of a pitch by Zac Gallen. Despite launching the ball off the straight away center wall, Ozuna took a little extra time to admire his hit, resulting in the Dominican only being able to reach first base on the play.

"Brian Snitker confirms that Marcell Ozuna was benched today because he didn’t hustle, per @BNightengale. This comes while Ozuna is one of baseball’s hottest hitters, sporting a 1.003 OPS since the beginning of May" - Talkin' Baseball

After the Atlanta Braves' 8-5 win, manager Brian Snitker confirmed that Marcell Ozuna missed the rest of the game because he was benched for the lack of effort. Fans, who have been enjoying Ozuna's offensive push this year, seem to agree with Snitker.

Steve Hampton @SteveHa63639966 @TalkinBaseball_ @BNightengale No excuses for not running out a ball. I think this is a glympse into marcells mindset when he's going good. @TalkinBaseball_ @BNightengale No excuses for not running out a ball. I think this is a glympse into marcells mindset when he's going good.

Ito @itooo_1 @TalkinBaseball_ @BNightengale Easily coulda been a triple if he hustled @TalkinBaseball_ @BNightengale Easily coulda been a triple if he hustled

Despite being one of this team's best hitters, Ozuna has some skeletons in the closet. Marcell Ozuna has been arrested in the Atlanta area multiple times. One of the more shocking incidents involved him allegedly battering his wife in front of police.

Fans of the Atlanta Braves have, for some time, been able to look past Ozuna's personal indiscretions on account of his hitting. Now, though, it looks as though years of play fast and loose with the rules may have caught up with him, even if only temporarily.

Brett King @Brett_King118 @TalkinBaseball_ @BNightengale Glad to see these coaches reminding the players this is a team game, your not above anybody. Go Braves!! @TalkinBaseball_ @BNightengale Glad to see these coaches reminding the players this is a team game, your not above anybody. Go Braves!!

A @SteakandSizzle1 @TalkinBaseball_ @BNightengale The fact he’s still allowed to play baseball still is beyond my belief @TalkinBaseball_ @BNightengale The fact he’s still allowed to play baseball still is beyond my belief

Marcell Ozuna shows us why it's always important to hustle

With the Braves now only 3.5 games ahead of the second-placed Miami Marlins in the NL East, players like Ozuna are needed more than ever. However, Snitker's decision shows that the old-time manager values effort more than power. While Ozuna will, in all likelihood, be back in the lineup very soon, Brian Snitker has reminded Ozuna, and the entire team that without effort, there is no team.

