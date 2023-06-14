Cody Bellinger Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for Cubs star amid rumored Astros interest

It's been a roller coaster career for Cody Bellinger. At only 27 years old, the hard-hitting outfielder has gone from one of the best players in the MLB to virtually unplayable. However, now a member of the Chicago Cubs, the former National League MVP has enjoyed a bounce-back season that has not gone unnoticed around the MLB.

According to multiple reports, Cody Bellinger is one of the top trade deadline targets for several contenders, with the Houston Astros among the top candidates. While the Chicago Cubs may be reluctant to start trading away their valuable veterans this early in the season, it may be in the best interest of the team to do so.

With a 29-37 record, the Chicago Cubs currently sit fourth in the National League Central and have not shown any signs of improvement. The Cubbies have lost 6 of their last 10 games, which has led many around the league to believe that the likes of Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman may be on the move this summer.

Here's a look at three potential landing spots for the slugging outfielder if the Cubs elect to move him before the trade deadline.

#1 - The Houston Astros are the likely destination for Cody Bellinger as the trade deadline approaches

If the Chicago Cubs are to trade Bellinger this season, it appears that the Houston Astros will be the most likely landing spot. Astros GM Dana Brown recently stated that the team will be looking to acquire a versatile left-handed batter that can in both the infield and outfield, which is exactly the type of player that Bellinger is.

Given the struggles of Astros' first baseman Jose Abreu, the team may look at Bellinger as a potential replacement at first, while also being able to provide them with outfield depth.

#2 - The New York Yankees could be in play for the former MVP

Another team that could use a versatile outfielder is the New York Yankees. The Bronx Bombers have been plagued by injuries this season, so Bellinger's ability to play across the diamond could be appealing. The Yankees' outfield has struggled to remain healthy so far this season, with Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, and Harrison Bader all hitting the IL at various points.

The Yankees should consider trading for Joc Pederson or Cody Bellinger before the Trade Deadline.

As a power-swinging left-handed batter, Bellinger could also thrive in the confines of the home run-prone Yankee Stadium. The New York Yankees also have a never-ending farm system, so they could send prospects to Chicago in return.

#3 - The Atlanta Braves could bolster their impressive lineup

The Atlanta Braves have one of the best offensive lineups in baseball, however, their outfield depth outside of Ronald Acuna Jr. has struggled with consistency. The rotation of Eddie Rosario, Michael Harris II, and Marcell Ozuna have all shown moments of brilliance, but also have been unplayable at times.

What do you think about the trade rumors about Cody Bellinger coming to the Braves?

Cody Bellinger's addition to the Atlanta Braves could put them over the edge. Not only could he help provide the team with more flexibility, but also could replace the controversial Marcell Ozuna, who they have wanted to move on from for some time now.

