"Couple of great starts, it could be their turning point" - MLB insider feels Justin Verlander's return could be lifeline for struggling Astros

Houston Astros All-Star pitcher Justin Verlander is likely to have his major league debut of the season this weekend. Verlander has been warming up in the minors and with the Astros’ recent rotation crisis, the time couldn't be any better.

"He's in a good spot," said Joe Espada, the Astros manager, via Fox Sports. "He feels good. He feels confident. He wants to contribute. He knows that we need him on the mound, we need his presence and right now and he's right where he needs to be."

The former Major League pitcher and host for MLB Network Radio, Jensen Lewis, has also reckoned that the Astros need their ace on the mound soon. If everything goes smoothly, we might see Verlander against the Washington Nationals on Friday.

“Sometimes to get a team turned around, you just need to see one of your studs in uniform. There is no better team at running the marathon in the last half decade, maybe even the last ten years, than the Houston Astros,” said Lewis on MLB Network Radio.

“If he can give them a couple of great starts … perhaps that’s the turning point for them.”

Justin Verlander started his season on the Injured List because of his shoulder issue. Before coming to the big league, the management decided to warm him up in the minors, where he played for Suger Land (AAA team) and Corpus Christi Hooks (AA team).

Although he was expensive, the real purpose of those games was to check his fitness, which seems to be a good sign.

Justin Verlander's presence is a must for the Astros' bounce-back plan

The Houston Astros are having a rough time settling. They are at the bottom of the American League’s West Division with only six wins out of 18 matchups so far. After their dreadful start against the New York Yankees, they managed themselves against the Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers.

However, they were swept by the Kansas City Royals and are now down one game to the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park. Part of the reason goes to the injuries the team has suffered in recent weeks that forced them to change plans in mid-season.

Jose Urquidy and Framber Valdez led the Astros’ rotation before getting injured. Several relievers' absences, like Kendall Graveman, Oliver Ortega, and Bennett Sousa, have tightened the team’s bullpen.

Currently, Ronel Blanco and Christian Javier are managing Houston’s rotation, together with J.P. France and Hunter Browen. However, they definitely need a veteran’s guide, and no one could be more suitable than Justin Verlander.

From time to time, Justin Verlander has helped his team bounce back in these situations, and the Astros are in dire need of such frontrunners.

