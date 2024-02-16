"Happy love day from the baseball field" - Josh Hader's wife Maria shares adorable moment of son Lucas showing off batting skills

Josh Hader has joined the Houston Astros, having signed a five-year, $95 million contract with the club. The Astros, who are vying for another championship run, will certainly be overjoyed after bringing in the league's best closer.

Hader and his wife Maria are enjoying the offseason with their son Lucas, who seems to be making his first steps in baseball. Recently, on Instagram, Maria shared a video story of junior Hader marching to the baseball field with a bat on his shoulder.

"Happy love day from the baseball field," Maria wrote in the caption.

Maria Hader's son making the first steps to baseball field

Ryan Pressly makes way for Josh Hader to be the Astros' closer

When the Houston Astros signed Josh Hader, anticipation grew for the future of Ryan Pressly and his role for the 2024 season.

Pressly has been the team's closer for the last four seasons, but first-year manager Joe Espada confirmed that Hader will get to pitch the ninth inning if both relievers are available in the 2024 season. Instead, the former closer will now pitch leverage innings and will be a setup man going into the ninth inning.

“I think we’ve got a great bullpen, probably one of the best bullpens in the league,” Pressly said. “I get paid to go get three outs. It don’t matter if it’s in the fourth inning or the ninth inning. Whenever the phone rings and they tell me to get in there, I’ll get in there.”

Pressly also applauded Josh Hader and mentioned that they are a close-knit bullpen group.

“I think he’s a great teammate,” Pressly said. “We’ve been laughing and cutting up. His son and my son both like the same things, so I think it’s going to be a really fun time. We’re close-knit guys down in the bullpen, man. If you can have those guys down there and everybody coexist, it’s a fun time. I think he brings that to our bullpen.”

In terms of numbers, Hader previously played for the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres and came across 190 save opportunities, out of which he managed to earn the save on 165 occasions. In 2023, he had a 1.28 ERA in 56.1 innings while holding opponents to a .163 average and .224 slugging percentage.

