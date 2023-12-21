"He still has not thrown a Major League pitch" - MLB analyst believes teams should not pump up the price too high for Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto's sweepstakes have taken the league by storm, even though he has yet to pitch in a major league game. In the last few weeks, his signing update rumors have intensified as many big market teams are penning down lucrative offers to land Yamamoto.

However, MLB analyst Hannak Keyser believes that teams should not drive the Japanese star's contract price, as he has yet to deliver a major league pitch.

On SNY, four analysts were discussing what Yamamoto's contract would look like, and that's when Keyser gave her take.

"So, I actually don't think that he should be paid more than Gerrit Cole," Keyser said. "So I'd do 10 years, $310 million. I do think that his price is getting pumped because there is so much competition but the fact of the matter is that, however, amazing this guy might be, he still has not thrown a major league pitch on United States soil."

On the same show, analyst Sal Licata estimated Yamamoto's contract to be around a 12-year, $360 million contract, something that Steve Cohen's New York Mets can afford.

Another analyst Albanese Laura estimated the contract to be around 11 years, $330 million. Reporter Anthony DiComo predicted the contract to be 11-year, $325 million for the 25-year old.

Philadelphia Phillies have made an offer to Yoshinobu Yamamoto

The Philadelphia Phillies, according to The Athletic's Matt Gelb, have made an offer to Yoshinobu Yamamoto's team. However, it is unclear what the contract looks like, but they only met him last week and also had Bryce Harper face time in the meeting.

The Phillies have already signed Aaron Nola to a seven-year, $172 million contract and are hot on tails to land the Japanese pitcher.

As the weeks pass, the race to sign Japanese wonder Yoshinobu Yamamoto has heated up, with multiple teams hoping to land the market's most sought-after starting pitcher.

