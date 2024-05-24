"I leave everything to Scott" - Yankees star Juan Soto trusts agent Scott Boras, focused on his game amid contract talks

Juan Soto is the new fan favorite of the New York Yankees. Bleachers Creatures acknowledged the Dominican All-Star for his contribution to their super-successful campaign this season.

His on-field performance made him an overnight star in New York. In an interview with Harold Reynolds of MLB Network, Soto shared his experience with his new team, co-workers and Yankee fans.

“So many people that make you feel like home. That's how I get so comfortable, so quick, and really appreciating my teammates that they make it really easy. I mean, Gerrit Cole, Aaron Judge, [Anthony] Rizzo, all those guys, they really make it really nice and comfortable,” Soto told Reynolds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

It’s his first time in the American League and a part of a New York organization. Before that, he was with Washington Nationals, where he became the World Series Champion in 2019. He then became part of the San Deigo Padres till last year.

In his final arbitration year, the Padres traded him. They exchanged him and Trent Grisham to the Yankees for veteran catcher Kyle Higashioka and pitcher Michael King, with three young arms. When Reynolds asked Soto how he managed his game amid contract talks, he credited all to his agent, Scott Boras.

“I just leave everything to Scott [Boras], one part to Scott. And then he's been doing a really good job for me to just focus on the field, and I'm happy in that way,” Soto said. “Don't let the outside know it's to get in my head. And I think that's how I do it. I just don't worry about anything else.”

Soto became a core player in the lineup. He has contributed 41 RBIs, 38 runs and 13 homers (second in the team after Aaron Judge). Soto has an impressive stat line of .312/.409/.563 while maintaining a .972 OPS in 52 games. In his last five games, he went 5-for-19 with five runs, four RBIs and two home runs.

Juan Soto's contract extension is in question amid the Yankee owner's statement

The Bronx Bombers followers want to see Juan Soto in pinstripes for longer. However, the management has not discussed anything in that regard. Further, Yankee owner Hal Steinbrenner’s recent comment at the Owners' meeting has fans more worried about Soto’s future with the team.

“I’m gonna be honest, payrolls at the levels we’re at right now are simply not sustainable for us financially,” Steinbrenner said, via Dan Martin of New York Post. “It wouldn’t be sustainable for the vast majority of ownership [groups], given the luxury tax we have to pay.”

The Yankees are one of the highest payroll teams in the league. With their luxury tax this year, they are expected to cross the $300 million threshold.

The Yankees signed Soto for $31 million for the 2024 season. Tim Britton of The Athletic reports his ideal contract would be 14 years, $540 million. However, the management’s silence on extension talk hints at a Soto-free roster for next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback