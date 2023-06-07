"I don't think they're going to sign him" - MLB Reporter doesn't believe the Los Angeles Angels have a shot at re-signing superstar Shohei Ohtani

All eyes are on superstar two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani this season. He's in the final year of his contract, and many believe he will be out the door at the end of the season.

It's no secret that the Angels haven't met their expectations. They haven't made a postseason appearance since 2014. This has prompted many fans to believe Mike Trout is wasting his career there.

Prominent MLB Reporter Ken Rosenthal joined Ben Verlander on the set of "Flipping Bats" to discuss Ohtani's future. He doesn't believe the Angels have any chance of re-signing Ohtani.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't think they're going to sign him," said Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal goes into greater detail. He believes Angels owner Arte Moreno will do his best to sell the team's future to Ohtani, but it might not be enough. Shohei Ohtani has seen the team's direction for years, and it hasn't been good.

The Angels haven't been a .500 team since 2015. Their last postseason appearance happened in 2014 when the Kansas City Royals swept them 3-0 in the ALDS.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The two longest playoff droughts in MLB entering this season (Mariners since 2001, Phillies since 2011) are now both snapped.



The Tigers and Angels (both last made playoffs in 2014) now own the longest active postseason droughts in MLB. The two longest playoff droughts in MLB entering this season (Mariners since 2001, Phillies since 2011) are now both snapped.The Tigers and Angels (both last made playoffs in 2014) now own the longest active postseason droughts in MLB. https://t.co/EZiOmu3btW

All teams will try their hand at acquiring Ohtani if he decides to test free agency at the end of the season. He's one of the best players in the league and brings a dynamic that most other players don't.

Will Shohei Ohtani stay if the Los Angeles Angels make the postseason?

Los Angeles Angels v Houston Astros

For somebody as talented as Shohei Ohtani, all he wants to do is compete at the highest level. Since coming to MLB, he hasn't been able to do that. Fortunately, he was able to do that with Samurai Japan in the World Baseball Classic this year.

Watching the way Ohtani played in the WBC was a sight to see. He was more determined than ever while still having fun on the field.

Going into Tuesday, the Angels sit in third place in the American League West with a 32-30 record. They are nine games behind the division-leading Texas Rangers. While that's quite the gap, the Rangers could be slowing down as they'll be without their ace Jacob deGrom as he undergoes Tommy John surgery.

Following this team and its situation for the rest of the season will be interesting. Can the Angels make it over the hump and give Ohtani a reason to stay or will they miss another postseason and lose their superstar?

Poll : 0 votes