In Photos: Olivia Dunne jubilantly celebrates LSU's College World Series triumph over Florida 

Olivia Dunne, a gymnast for Louisiana State University, has amassed a massive social media following. Since joining social media platform TikTok in 2020 to show off her gymastics skills, Dunne has garnered over 10 million followers across her various social media channels.

Born in New Jersey in 2002, Dunne made her gymnastics debut at the 2014 American Classic, where she gained notoriety. She kept true to her discipline, and was admitted to LSU, where she now competes on the Varsity gynamstics team.

A proud LSU Tigers athlete, Dunne came out in full team colors to watch LSU take on the Florida Gators in the College World Series, which culminated on Monday, June 26, in Omaha, Nebraska.

The LSU Tigers prevailed by a score of 18-4 in the final game of the best-of-three set. Two of their top players, pitcher Paul Skenes and outfielder Dylan Crews are expected to be selected very high in this year's MLB Draft. The Pittsburgh Pirates have the first overall pick for the second time in the last three seasons.

Her social media presence has made Dunne is a 20-year-old millionaire. The highest earning female athlete in the NCAA, Dunne is known for her baseball enthusiasm, and has been present at several LSU Tigers games in the past.

Earlier this season, Dunne posted a flirtatious video of her behind home plate at a New York Yankees game. The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is no stranger to posting coquettish content that her fans seem to just adore.

The final took place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, which is a fair distance from her homes in Louisiana and New Jersey. However, owing to her remote working nature, as well as her sufficient income, travel and entertainment likely do not pose much of an obstacle for Olivia Dunne.

Sarah Shaffer's Vault @MakeBalooProud The aesthetic of Olivia Dunne's gymnastics on the beach is truly everything to me The aesthetic of Olivia Dunne's gymnastics on the beach is truly everything to me https://t.co/WWGp6zWDDc

"The aesthetic of Olivia Dunne's gymnastics on the beach is truly everything to me" - Sarah Staffer's Vault

Olivia Dunne endorsement gives LSU Tigers even more credibility

With her massive online following, Dunne has brought the College World Series mainstream. A school with a deep baseball tradition, several MLB stars started out playing for the Tigers. After winning something as momentous as the College World Series, expect Dunne to be partaking in some of the festivities with her teammates, who might also be known to her from her college courses at Louisiana State University.

