The Boston Red Sox failed to acquire top-rated international pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto in free agency. The Japanese flamethrower chose to sign a 12-year, $325 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Boston was believed to be one of the more aggressive teams in the Yamamoto sweepstakes. They reportedly sent a contingent to meet with him in Los Angeles in December but never got a second visit.

Yamamoto reportedly wanted to win immediately and chose the best team to help him do that. Boston's Chief Baseball Officer, Craig Breslow, acknowledged his club's failed signing on Saturday.

"Without getting too deep into the details, we pursued a number of starters, he being one of them. Ultimately, it takes both parties to align and it didn't. Obviously. He's not the only pitcher that that we're pursuing or that we had pursued." - Craig Breslow.

Breslow did not go into much detail on the situation, only saying it did not work out. It is unclear how big of an offer the team was willing to go on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but he was not their only option. On Friday, the Red Sox signed Lucas Giolito to a two-year, $38.5 million contract.

The team likely is not done acquiring arms this offseason. Expect them to bring in another starter before Opening Day 2024.

Who could the Red Sox be eyeing after losing Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the Dodgers?

While signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto would have been a dream, that is all it will be. However, there are still quite a few dependable arms the team could consider signing this offseason.

While some agents have reportedly questioned the team's decision to operate like a small-market team, they are not one. If they were in on Yamamoto, it would make sense that they would be in on another big-time pitcher.

One name that stands out is Jordan Montgomery. While he will command a fairly decent payday, he would be a boost to the team's rotation. Money should not be an issue for this squad. They are the third most-valuable club in the league, according to Forbes.

If they did not want to go that route, signing Shota Imanaga makes sense. While he is five years older and does not have the same star appeal Yamamoto does, Imanaga is still elite.

Either way, the Red Sox need to add another starter to their rotation before the 2024 season comes to light.

