Jose Urquidy Injury Update: Comeback imminent as Astros active right-hander from 60-day IL

Jose Urquidy is set to make his return from the 60-day Injured List against the New York Yankees on Sunday. The pitcher returns with his team in desperate need of a win to secure a series split in the Bronx. They lost two of the first three games and will turn to their star pitcher who has languished with a shoulder issue.

Houston Astros @astros We have activated RHP José Urquidy from the Injured List and optioned LHP Parker Mushinski to Triple A Sugar Land. To clear a spot for Urquidy on the 40-man roster, we designated RHP Spenser Watkins for assignment.

Much like the Yankees activating Nestor Cortes Jr. yesterday, today's starter will be the freshly activated Jose Urquidy. The pitcher has pitched just six times this year. He's thrown to the tune of a 202 record and 5.20 ERA thus far.

Jose Urquidy's return coming at a good time for Astros

Yesterday, Justin Verlander made his return to the Houston Astros, giving up two runs in a losing effort. Today, Jose Urquidy will also make his return. The Astros currently trail the Texas Rangers, who added a boatload of talent at the deadline, by 2.5 games right now.

They need these pitchers to come back and play well for them to continue chasing down the current AL West leaders. That will require top form from Verlander and Urquidy, who was only decent at the beginning of the season.