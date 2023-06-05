Kentucky vs Indiana NCAA Baseball Regionals 2023: Venue, Start Time and TV details

The Kentucky Wildcats and the Indiana Hoosiers are all set to face each other again for the third time in the Lexington Regional Championships. This time, they are batting it out to determine who gets to move over to the Super Regionals and who gets eliminated.

There have been two previous games between Kentucky and Indiana. In the first game on Friday, the Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Kentucky Wildcats 5-3. However, Kentucky bounced back in the second game and beat Indiana 16-6 due to their weak pitching power.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Now, it's time for these teams to battle it out for the final time. Based on their performances, Kentucky is the favorite to advance to the Super Regionals since they won their two games on Sunday, while Indiana lost their game on Sunday.

The game will take place at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Kentucky. It will start on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 6 p.m. ET. While the game is not going to be televised, it will be available for streaming. The game will be streamed on ESPN+, ESPN, and the ESPN app.

Both teams plan to give their best shot to see who finally makes it to the Super Regionals.

Players to watch out for in Kentucky vs. Indiana NCAA Baseball Regionals

Kentucky vs Indiana in the 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament is going to be interesting

The 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament is constantly producing new talent throughout its games. Kentucky vs. Indiana games have also produced their own share of talented baseball players.

For the Kentucky Wildcats, the players to watch out for are Jackson Gray (CF), Hunter Gilliam (1B), Emilien Pitre (2B), Mason Moore (RHP), and Zack Lee (RHP).

For the Indiana Hoosiers, the players to watch out for are Phillip Glasser (SS), Brock Tibbitts (1B), Ryan Kraft (LHP), Devin Taylor (RF), and Luke Sinnard (RHP).

Poll : 0 votes