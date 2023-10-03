The Trevor Bauer saga took a fresh twist over the weekend when it was reported that he and his ex-girlfriend, also chief accuser, decided to settle their lawsuits against each other outside court.

With the most recent developments being a hot topic of conversation, the public has chimed in on what they thought about the situation.

MLB legend, Roger Clemens, chimed in with a tweet, describing the entire situation as 'wild.'

Source - @rogerclemens, X.

The entire episode has been a real mess!

Things initially got grim for Bauer in July 2021, when MLB placed him on administrative leave while an internal investigation was opened into all the sexual assault allegations against him.

It was ultimately decided that Bauer would be suspended for 324 games (equivalent to two seasons) for violating the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. It also became the longest non-lifetime suspension issued in the history of the majors.

Posted for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers on On January 6, 2023, Bauer signed with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, a Central League team in Nippon Professional Baseball.

Eight months later, Bauer was reinstated a tad bit after he and his ex-girlfriend Lindsey Hill decided to withdraw the charges they had laid against each other.

Bauer's attorneys, Shawn Holley and Jon Fetterolf left a message with TMZ that read:

"Trevor Bauer and Lindsey Hill have settled all outstanding litigation. Both of their respective claims have been withdrawn with prejudice, effective today" Bauer's attorneys were quoted saying.

"Mr. Bauer did not make – and never has made – any payments to Ms. Hill, including to resolve their litigation. With this matter now at rest, Mr. Bauer can focus completely on baseball," Bauers attorney's concluded.

Baeur too posted a video of himself making a statement in the aftermath. He urged people in his statement to help him defend his integrity and reputation in a public setting despite everything that's being said about him.

"So today I’m happy to be moving on with my life," he was quoted saying.

Trevor Bauer and Lindsey Hill fiasco

The Trevor Bauer and Lindsey Hill fiasco first came up in 2021 when the latter made sexual allegations against Bauer. Bauer proceeded to countersue Hill for defamation in 2022.

His team accused Hill of "fabricated allegations of sexual assault" in a plot designed to “destroy Mr. Bauer’s reputation and baseball career.”

Hill took on Bauer once again after his retaliation, claiming that he did not get physical with her just once, but that it happened on two different occasions in April and May.

After roughly a year of battling in court, the pair have partially reconciled to the extent that they decided to settle all remaining lawsuits outside court.

Does this mean Bauer can make his way back into MLB? Well, only time will tell!