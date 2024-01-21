Michael Lorenzen rumors: Phillies exploring a reunion with right-handed pitcher, per report

Michael Lorenzen is one of the few mid-range right handed relievers left in the market. The pitcher is reportedly being considered by the Philadelphia Phillies for a possible reunion, as per Sports Illustrated's Brad Wakai. He spent the last few months of 2023 as part of the Phillies roster.

Michael Lorenzen has been around the MLB for almost a decade. From 2015 to 2021, he played for the Cininnati Reds before signing with the LA Angels. He earned his first All-Star cap with the Detroit Tigers in the winter of last year.

Three weeks following that, he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies. He threw the fourteenth no-hitter in Phillies history in a 7-0 win against the Washington Nationals. But he struggled following that, with a few starts where he had an ERA in excess of 5.00. Lorenzen was relegated to the bullpen and could only make two appearances in the postseason.

The Phillies seem to be set with a five-man rotation, led by Aaron Nola at the top followed by Zach Wheeler and Taijuan Walker. Ranger Suarez and Cristopher Sanchez round off the list. But owing to pitching woes towards the end of the season, the Phillies have stated their need for adding depth to the lineup.

Michael Lorenzen has made it a fact to ascertain that he wants to be a starter going ahead. If the 32-year-old is fit and healthy and can regain the form then the Phillies will have a credible backup to slot in if the first five face any injuries.

Projected contract for Michael Lorenzen

In assessment of his previous season, Lorenzen is looking at a short term contract. Moreover the value will also depend on whether the Phillies are looking to make him a part of the rotation right from the start. As per The Athletic, the reliever is projected to get a one-year deal worth $11 million.

Other teams reportedly interested in the player include the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox and the Cincinnati Reds.

