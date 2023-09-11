Blake Snell has been the best pitcher in the Padres' rotation this year, despite the team's dissapointing results. Now, it appears as though the southpaw's future with the team is in doubt.

The Washington-native was a first-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2011. After some rocky results in his first two MLB seasons, Snell came alive in his third season. 2018 saw him post a league-best ERA of 1.89, as well as 21 wins, also the most in MLB. After the spectacular campaign, the 25-year old was awarded the AL Cy Young that year.

After a rocky rebound season in 2019, Snell was traded to the San Diego Padres in late 2020. At the time of his trade, Blake Snell was merely two years into a five-year, $50 million deal. The contract, signed with the Rays, was the largest ever given to a pitcher in a pre-arbitration period.

"Blake Snell, K'ing the Side in the 4th. 7Ks thru 4. 2nd Cy Young? Prolly." - Rob Friedman

In 29 starts this season for the San Diego Padres, Snell owns a 13-9 record and an ERA of 2.52, the lowest on the team's rotation. Despite another masterful year out of Snell, many believe he will be asking for some big-time money when his 2019 contract finally expires at the end of the year.

Over the weekend, USA Today baseball writer Bob Nightengale reported that the Padres are unlikely to be able to afford to re-sign Blake Snell. The team currently has the third-highest payroll in baseball behind the New York Mets and Yankees. According to Nightengale, inking Snell to a new deal will stretch them too thin.

“The San Diego Padres are not expected to re-sign Cy Young favorite Blake Snell, believing he could command at least $200 million on the free-agent market.” - Bob Nightengale

Padres GM AJ Preller has been on a spending spree over the past couple of years. In 2021, they signed flashy youngster Fernando Tatis Jr, to a massive 14-year, $340 million deal, setting a franchise record. Additionally, this past offseason saw a $350 million, eleven-year extension given to Manny Machado, and an eleven year, $280 million deal dished out to former Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts.

Blake Snell still has a lot left to give to his lucky new team

Still only 30, Blake Snell is still very much in his prime. His antiquated contract devised by the Tampa Bay Rays, one of MLB's poorest teams, does not reflect his value, and he will definetly be looking for a payday soon. While the Padres will likely do all they can to court Snell, heavy commitments in other areas just do not render a re-signing particularly likely.