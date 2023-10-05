The Philadelphia Phillies enter the National League Division Series with a blend of experience and momentum, having swept aside the Miami Marlins in the Wild Card Round. The Phillies demonstrated their October dominance, playing crisp and nearly flawless baseball, setting the stage for a rematch with the Atlanta Braves.

Expand Tweet

In the 2022 NLDS, the Phillies stunned the Braves in four games, establishing their championship credentials on their way to the NL pennant. This year, the Phillies come into the series with a deeper and more establlished roster. Notably, they boast a strong pitching rotation led by Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. In the WIld Card Round, Nola tossed seven shutout innings against the Marlins, showcasing the team’s pitching prowess.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We want blood." - Tweeted one fan

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Offensively, the Phillies have firepower, with player like J.T. Realmuto providing offensive sparks. The addition of Bryson Stott, who crushed a grand slam in the Wild Card Round, adds to the team’s offensive depth. With a solid mic of experienced players and rising stars, the Phillies aim to carry their regular-season success into a deep postseason run.

What should the Philadelphia Phillies expect from the Atlanta Braves?

The Atlanta Braves, entering their sixth straight postseason, find themselves in a uique pposition as favorites. Over the past six seasons, the Braves have evolved from plucky underdogs to a powerhouse team. The 2023 MLB season witnessed the Braves’ ascent to the top of the majors, propelled by historic offensive performances.

"Not for my heart, productivity and mental health." - A fan commented of Jeff Passan’s tweet.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson have been standout performers, with both players putting up MVP-caliber numbers. The Braves’ success is not solely based on offense; their pitching rotation, led by key arms, adds depth and reliability. The team’s historic offensive performance, combined with a solid pitching staff, positions the Braves as formidable contenders.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson have been standout performers with both players putting up MVP-caliber seasons.

However, the role of favorites brings added pressure, especially in the randomness of MLB?s postseason. The Braves aim to navigate this pressure with a roster that has been battle-tested over their recent postseason runs. Despite the tag of favorites, they know they won’t sneak up on anyone this time and will face each opponent’s best shot.

The upcoming NLDS matchup between the Phillies and Braves promises high-stakes baseball, with both teams hungry for postseason success and a shot at the World Series. The clash of experienced veterans and rising stars on both sides adds to the intrigue, making this series one to watch for baseball enthusiasts.