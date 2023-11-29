Ronald Acuna Jr. is capping off the best year of his career with a winter to remember. The Venezuelan is belting down records in the Venezuelan Winter League and is the first native MVP winner to play in their home country since Vladimir Guerrero in 2004.

Acuna Jr. won the 2023 NL MVP for recording the first ever 70-40 season with 41 home runs and 73 steals. He won the award unanimously beating the likes of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A similar story has transpired back in Venezuela as he is currently batting at a phenomenal .469 average and 1.447 OPS for the Tiburones de la Guaira. He is 15-32 from his seven appearances for the team with three home runs, three doubles and a triple.

However, despite his good form, MLB fans are trolling the slugger for his inability to make it big when needed the most as the Atlanta Braves were knocked out of World Series contention by the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS.

The Braves were expected to go deep this time around after completing the season at the top of the league standings with another 100+ wins seasons.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions as they slammed Acuna Jr.

"Where was this in the playoffs," one fan wrote.

Another fan wrote:

"Can’t hit in October".

Here are a few other reactions:

Ronald Acuna Jr. replicating Winter League form from 2022

Ronald Acuna Jr. is carrying on his form from last year when playing for the same team and recorded 15-34 with two doubles and six RBIs including a home run. He reached the home plate ten times and recorded a slash line of .441/.513/.647 and 1.160 OPS.

Acuna even played two games in the final round going 2-7 with one homer before stepping away from the team due to personal reasons.

