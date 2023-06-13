For at least one content creator, MLB The Show 23 is beginning to lose some of its luster just a few months removed from release. The game has a host of various game modes and options, but the core gameplay is certainly liable to becoming repetitive. At the end of the day, it is all really just different ways to dress up a virtual game of baseball.

This is an issue that many sports games run into, especially with the most passionate fans. Variety is the spice of life, but it is hard to add depth to a well-established game like MLB The Show. If they start to lose their most dedeicated fans, the rest of the fanbase is likely to follow in due time.

Digital Champ talked about his recent feelings about the game and making content for it on Twitter.

Digital Champion @DigitalChampYT I’m just approaching burnout with MLB(several are) and it’s June. It’s partly a me thing and the game. I appreciate anybody that watched it. Probably COD and Apex later this week. I actually played Fortnite on stream today…and well had a pretty good timeI’m just approaching burnout with MLB(several are) and it’s June. It’s partly a me thing and the game. I appreciate anybody that watched it. Probably COD and Apex later this week. I actually played Fortnite on stream today…and well had a pretty good time 😂 I’m just approaching burnout with MLB(several are) and it’s June. It’s partly a me thing and the game. I appreciate anybody that watched it. Probably COD and Apex later this week.

The summer months of the MLB season are often the most arduous to get through, in the real or virtual world. The beginning of the season is bgrinning to fade away into the background and the finish line is a long ways off. However, video games, especially of the quality of MLB The Show 23, are usually able to stay constantly entertaining.

Digital Champion isn't the only content creator who has been feeling this way as of late.

"I’m there already man" - Mper0r

This could be a troubling sign that growth is beginning to stagnate for the video game that has entertained for so long.

What changes could MLB The Show 23 make to help eradicate burnout?

In reality, MLB uses superstars like Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani or Bryce Harper to draw fans in. A video game really has only one option, which is making the game more fun. That is an incredibly tough job to do, but that's part fo running a live game.

Adding variety to the Diamond Dynasty card system could do a lot to make monotonous times feel fresher. Sports games have been falling into the same trap of losing their hardcore audience, which is something MLB The Show desperately want to fix.

