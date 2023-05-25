Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah did not have his best stuff out on the mound Thursday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa Bay got to Manoah early, making for a quick day for the hard-throwing righty.

Manoah would only last three innings, giving up five runs on three hits and five walks. The Rays were running on Manoah. Five Tampa Bay players stole a base on Manoah in his three innings of work.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The Rays chase Alek Manoah from the game after just three innings:



3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 6 K with 87 pitches The Rays chase Alek Manoah from the game after just three innings:3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 6 K with 87 pitches https://t.co/rO4T5v6zDJ

This hasn't been Manoah's only poor performance this season. His walks are up, his strikeouts are down, and his innings are down. He's trending in the wrong direction.

Over Manoah's last six starts, he's failed to throw six innings. He looks far from the pitcher he was last year. Manoah compiled a 16-7 record and made his first All-Star game in 2022.

"Guy is cooked" - one fan tweeted.

"All that talk coming from him got real quiet" - another fan tweeted.

Gmen Scouting @GmenScouting @TalkinBaseball_ All that talk coming from him got real quiet @TalkinBaseball_ All that talk coming from him got real quiet

⚾️ @redsoxEddie @TalkinBaseball_ Once he got cocky, he started to suck @TalkinBaseball_ Once he got cocky, he started to suck

MLB fans didn't hold back in expressing their feelings about Alek Manoah. He's a high-energy pitcher and isn't shy about showing the other team and fans how he feels on the mound. Some fans love those types of players, and others do not.

Randi @randi9320 @TalkinBaseball_ Dude doesn't seem to be able to keep up with the pitch clock unfortunately @TalkinBaseball_ Dude doesn't seem to be able to keep up with the pitch clock unfortunately

JD @JohnnieD49 @TalkinBaseball_ He’s not even a MLB caliber pitcher anymore with this pitch clock. Can’t hold runners, slider is gone, walks just as many as he strikes out and velocity is down. Not to mention he had this coming @TalkinBaseball_ He’s not even a MLB caliber pitcher anymore with this pitch clock. Can’t hold runners, slider is gone, walks just as many as he strikes out and velocity is down. Not to mention he had this coming

FFmar @FFSharpMar @TalkinBaseball_ Bro gotta get humbled and sent down @TalkinBaseball_ Bro gotta get humbled and sent down

Thomas🔮 @ThommyTerrific @TalkinBaseball_ He made that pressure quote last year and completely fell apart @TalkinBaseball_ He made that pressure quote last year and completely fell apart

Manoah will need to turn it around if the Toronto Blue Jays hope to climb up the American League East. The division is at its most competitive this season, with the level of talent spread across the teams.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah needs to adjust to the pitch clock

Tampa Bay Rays v Toronto Blue Jays

The pitch clock is getting to Alek Manoah; you can see it in his performances. Through 11 games, he has already walked 38 batters. His season high is 51 walks, and that happened over the course of 31 games last season.

Manoah's true struggles come from the command of his offspeed pitches. He's throwing far too many non-competitive pitches that batters don't lunge at. All this does is up his pitch count and let the batter sit on his fastball or sinker.

When a batter knows they have an edge and can sit on something they're looking for, the game's over. With Manoah's mid-90s fastball, there's not much he can do to get it by hitters sitting on it.

The pitch clock has completely changed the Toronto Blue Jays ace. He looks like a different pitcher than the one that wowed fans last season.

