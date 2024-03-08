"Neither Cy Young winner better than Strider?" - Fans in disarray as Braves ace named highest rated pitcher in MLB The Show 2024

MLB The Show 24 is set to release on March 19. The game was created and developed by Sony San Diego, which is marketing the game through regular YouTube premieres and Twitch shows.

Recently, the game released the top-rated players in MLB The Show 24. These are as follows:

Shohei Ohtani: 99 Ronald Acuna Jr.: 99 Aaron Judge: 99 Mike Trout: 99 Mookie Betts: 99 Corey Seager: 98 Spencer Strider: 97 Yordan Alvarez: 96 Austin Riley: 96

The list was mostly on expected lines, apart from one player that irked MLB fans. It was Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider who got a rating of 97, leaving fans in fury and disbelief.

"Neither Cy Young winner better than Strider?" one fan said.

"Strider at 97 when he’s not even the best player on his own team🤡🤡🤡," one fan said.

"Strider’s a 97? Cool. He’ll get lit up by the Phillies in October all the same," another fan said.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Many comments taking digs at Strider were owing to their displeasure with the league, which rated Gerrit Cole (95) and Blake Snell (84) below Strider.

In all fairness, Spencer Strider had a season for the ages. He finished the regular season at 20-5, a .800 winning percentage to go along with league-leading 281 strikeouts. Across 186.2 innings pitched, Strider had a 3.86 ERA.

What's new this time in MLB The Show 24?

Like every year, the game comes with a theme or a new feature. Last year, the game added the new in-game experience of Negro Leagues. In MLB The Show 24, the developers have added a female player mode. This new mode is titled "Road to the Show: Women Pave Their Way."

“For the first time ever, you can create and play as a female ballplayer, with a unique Road to the Show story that evolves with the player over the course of your career,” via MLB The Show’s website.

“Experience a personalized story where players can interact and build their own baseball career. This path will include all existing features of Road to the Show with the addition of a unique-to-women storyline following a lifelong friendship as it develops in professional baseball.”

Mollie Braley, the game's narrative designer, assisted in creating the new story mode, as did Kelsie Whitmore, the first female player in an MLB Partnered League and a member of the Women's USA Baseball National Team, who appears in the trailer.

MLB The Show 24 will be available on March 19 for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo.

