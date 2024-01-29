New York Yankees News: Aaron Judge & Gerrit Cole 'recommended' signing reigning NL Cy Young winner in free agency

The New York Yankees are looking to rope in additional arms in their rotation with the Bronx Bombers in hot pursuit of star free-agent pitcher Blake Snell, according to reports.

Although the Yankees signed former Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman in early January, New York is expected to add more pitching depth, and its latest bid for the two-time Cy Young winner affirms that desire.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the former San Diego Padres pitcher set a steep asking price for the Bronx Bombers, with the Yankees failing to match the offer despite their strong interest:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Spring training is less than three weeks away but Cody Bellinger and J.D. Martinez still have not received a formal contract offer. Two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell’s lone offer was a six-year, $150 million deal from the New York Yankees after Snell requested $270 million over nine years."

However, it's not just the Yankees' front office that is interested in the coveted pitcher. Five-time All-Star and 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge and reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole "recommended" the signing of the former Padres ace, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post:

"Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge recommended the signing of Snell early, but the sides are too far apart for recommendations to make a difference."

Yankees' valuation of Snell influenced by Carlos Rodon's troubled start?

While the Bronx Bombers are understood to be the only team to have tabled a contract offer for the star pitcher, they are hesitant to meet the demands of Snell. Heyman reckons it has something to do with Carlos Rodon's lackluster first season after the Yankees gave him a blockbuster contract last year.

"Though the Yankees made an offer for Blake Snell, part of their hesitation in extending what Snell’s camp considers a 'market' bid seems to be the rough first year of Carlos Rodon, who got $162 million.

"Snell’s camp points out he’s differentiated by winning two Cy Youngs, having no past Tommy John, more recent innings (486 2/3 since 2020) and even better platform year."

It remains to be seen if the Yankees would concede to the former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher's demands, but a rotation of Snell and Cole, two reigning Cy Young winners, would make the Bronx Bombers a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.