Olivia Dunne's 12-word message "Catching flights cause I caught feeling" to almost but certain boyfriend Paul Skenes on Tiktok went viral last week when she posted a nine-second clip of her lip-syncing while flying out of Nashville airport.

Source - Olivia Dunne, TikTok

The LSU star almost but certainly quashed all rumors of her speculated relationship with the MLB star, with their relationship being a hot topic of debate for quite some time now. Paul Skenes too dismissed all doubts about their relationship during an interview recently.

“I’m sure it’ll get better as I go up levels, but that’s something I want for her” - Skenes was quoted saying.

Fans began speculating whether Dunne was on her way to meet Skenes who had an abrupt end to his MLB season after he was placed on the development list by the Pittsburgh Pirates last week.

Theories of an early holiday for the pair began to develop within the TikTok community with fans going into a frenzy.

Skenes and Dunne have been in a relationship since August this year after the Pirates top draft pick confirmed that he was in a romantic relationship with LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. While the exact date is unknown, the pair were first spotted together when Dunne was seen sporting Skenes' jersey at the College World Series in June 2023.

While the couple has successfully managed to keep their relationship under wraps for quite some time now, they are seen together and on each other's Instagram at times.

Olivia Dunne spotted at Paul Skenes Double-A debut

Olivia Dunne was photographed attending boyfriend Paul Skene's Double-A debut in the last week of August earlier this year.

The outing however out to be a disastrous one for the 6-foot-4 native Californian pitching prospect who leaked four runs, three hits, and two walks and did not make it out of the opening inning.

Dunne, one of the country's most popular influencers, has also been spotted at various other games of Skenes'.

The couple seem to be happy together and only they know what the future beholds!