Aaron Nola was named the starter for the Philadelphia Phillies as the team played host to the Houston Astros, and fans were hoping for a better showing from the right-hander than what he demonstrated against the Astros in the World Series last fall.

Although the 2022 regular season was one of the best of Nola's career, he was largely unable to replicate that success for his team in the postseason.

Aaron Nola was able to redeem himself after pitching eight innings of one-run baseball as the Phillies glided to a 3-1 victory. It also earned Nola his second win of the season.

MLB @MLB Aaron Nola with an amazing effort in a World Series rematch. Aaron Nola with an amazing effort in a World Series rematch. https://t.co/fPrFJJvqTe

However, as Phillies fans were quick to point out, many seem to wish that Nola's brilliant performance had come against the Astros during the World Series between the two teams last year.

After opening up to a 2-0 record during the Phillies' first postseason run since 2011, Nola's final two starts were underwhelming to say the very least.

Boomers Cry About Pitch Clocks @RuffinTumbler @MLB @Phillies Man, it’s about time he woke up this season. We get him, Wheeler, Realmuto, and Turner rolling and get Harper and Ranger back and get Painter thrown into the mix and we’ve got something cooking. @MLB @Phillies Man, it’s about time he woke up this season. We get him, Wheeler, Realmuto, and Turner rolling and get Harper and Ranger back and get Painter thrown into the mix and we’ve got something cooking.

After allowing six earned runs in four innings against the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the ALCS, Aaron Nola hoped for better in Game 5 of the World Series against the Astros. Unfortunately, Jose Altuve and company knocked Nola around for eight earned runs off of 13 hits in their 5-0 victory over the Phillies.

Game 5 is still regarded by Philadelphia Phillies fans as the game that shifted the series. After their decisive win in Philadelphia, the Astros were able to rely on Framber Valdez to deliver a 4-1 victory at home and win their second World Series championship in six seasons.

J2CP @J2CP1 @TheGoodPhight He value as trade bait after the break should be solid. Since we aren’t signing him, why not get some young prospects. We can replace the one win he has given us this season @TheGoodPhight He value as trade bait after the break should be solid. Since we aren’t signing him, why not get some young prospects. We can replace the one win he has given us this season

During the 2022 regular season, Nola amassed an ERA of 3.25 over 32 starts, striking out 235 batters and putting up a record of 13-11. Regarded as one of the best arms in his team's rotation, Nola finished fourth in the NL Cy Young Award voting, eventually losing out to his divisional rival Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins.

Aaron Nola has plenty of time for another shot at big-game situations

While Nola was able to redeem himself in some capacity, it is likely that he, more than anyone, wishes he could have treated fans to a show of this caliber in Game 5 of the World Series. Either way, hindsight can always be frustrating. At 29 years old, Aaron Nola will continue to have many opportunities to pitch his team to glory.

