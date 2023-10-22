It's time to see Zack Wheeler as one of the best postseason pitchers of all time. His body of work continues to grow, and his performances are good time and time again. That has been true this postseason, as he continues to play a big role in the team's success. They are within one game of a repeat trip to the World Series now.

Following another dominant outing, he set a Phillies record for most strikeouts in a single playoff run with 34. That is more than Cliff Lee, Roy Halladay, Cole Hamels and many others. It's impressive company, to say the least.

Wheeler said via ClutchPoints:

“It's cool. It's special. I take pride in it. There's been a lot of great pitchers that pitched in the postseason. A bunch of them probably have more innings and body of work than I do, but I try to do the best I can with what I have. It's special to be named with a lot of those guys. I don't know. It's cool. It's special.”

Against the Arizona Diamondbacks, he was electric in a crucial Game 5. He gave his team the series lead and sends them back home with a real chance of winning the series and going back to the big dance.

Zack Wheeler dominates the postseason

It hasn't just been against Arizona, though. Against the Miami Marlins, Atlanta Braves and others from past postseason runs, Zack Wheeler has been nearly unhittable.

As unfathomable as it may be, he has the lowest WHIP of any pitcher in postseason history. The player he has surpassed? Mariano Rivera of the New York Yankees.

That's unbelievable impressive given that Wheeler has to pitch around six innings every outing and Rivera has to throw one. Wheeler has also beaten out several other big name pitchers in postseason history.

None of them have given up fewer hits and walks in innings than the Philadelphia Phillies ace. He has been nothing short of incredible, and he's got the Phils on the cusp of a genuine shot at redemption.