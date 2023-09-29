Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, who has been sidelined due to a torn ACL, has reignited fan enthusiasm with his recent batting practice performance. A tweet by NBC Sports showed Hoskins not just taking swings but knocking a home run at Citizens Bank Park.

Although he is unlikely to return for the postseason, the mere sight of him at batting practice has excited fans. They are now more hopeful for a potential playoff return.

The fan sentiment is running high, with some drawing parallels to Kyle Schwarber's comeback with the Chicago Cubs during their 2016 World Series win. Schwarber, who had also been sidelined by an ACL injury, made a surprising return that significantly lifted the Cubs' performance.

Phillies fans will be hoping that Hoskins could have a similar, electrifying effect on their team in this year's playoffs.

Can the Phillies' $12,000,000 slugger Rhys Hoskins return for playoffs?

Rhys Hoskins faced a major blow during a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers in late March. The unsettling moment happened in the second inning as he tried to field a ground ball.

He leaped awkwardly and immediately clutched his left knee, clearly wincing in pain. Subsequent medical evaluations confirmed that Hoskins had torn his ACL.

As the postseason draws near, everyone is keenly watching Rhys Hoskins' rehab journey. The Phillies haven't given a set date for when their star player might be back. His inclusion in the playoff roster will probably depend on how well he's physically recovered by that time.

The stakes are high for Hoskins, who recently signed a one-year, $12,000,000 contract with the Phillies for the 2023 season. A quick recovery is crucial. It would help both the team's chances in the playoffs and his own financial standing. He is clearly a key asset for the team, averaging an oWAR of 3.4 throughout his career.