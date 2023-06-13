Pittsburgh Pirates' veteran outfielder Andrew McCutchen accomplished a remarkable feat by reaching the 2,000 hits milestone, a goal that he thought he would have achieved much earlier in his career.

McCutchen's wife, Maria, took to Instagram to express her pride and joy in her husband's achievement, highlighting the significance of the accomplishment happening in their home ballpark.

''2000 hits milestone!!!! So proud.. and so happy it happened at home. He is only the 291st player (1.3%) to have achieved this in the history of MLB! Side note- I can’t believe I have watched 2000 hits'' : wrote maria on instagram

In the early 2010s, McCutchen solidified his position as one of baseball's top players, garnering an MVP award and earning five All-Star selections. At that time, hitting seemed effortless for the dynamic centerfielder, leading to the belief that his ability to get hits would endure indefinitely.

Throughout his 14-year career since his debut in the major leagues, McCutchen has adapted his game and acknowledges that his legs no longer possess the same agility as before. However, this has not deterred him from joining the esteemed group of players who have achieved the impressive milestone of 2,000 hits.

Facing Carlos Carrasco of the New York Mets, McCutchen connected on an 85 mph slider, sending it sharply into left field for a single. As he rounded first base, McCutchen waved to the enthusiastic crowd at PNC Park, which included his wife Maria and their three children.

Andrew McCutchen career accomplishment

Andrew McCutchen in San Francisco Giants Photo Day

Andrew McCutchen's return to the Pittsburgh Pirates marks a homecoming for the talented outfielder. After playing for multiple teams in recent years, McCutchen signed a one-year, $5 million contract on January 20, 2023, to once again don the Pirates uniform.

McCutchen's journey in Pittsburgh began when the team selected him in the first round of the 2005 MLB draft. He quickly rose through the ranks and made his MLB debut in 2009. Over the years, McCutchen established himself as a formidable force in the league, garnering numerous accolades.

In 2013, McCutchen was named the National League Most Valuable Player, solidifying his status as one of the game's elite players. He was also selected as an All-Star five times from 2011 to 2015 and received four Silver Slugger Awards during the same period.

His exceptional performance on both offense and defense earned him a Gold Glove Award in 2012 and the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award in 2015.

On January 20, 2023, Andrew McCutchen made headlines once again by signing a one-year contract worth $5 million to reunite with the Pirates. This highly anticipated homecoming has sparked excitement among fans and reignited memories of his previous accomplishments in a Pirates uniform.

