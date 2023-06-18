Pittsburgh Pirates bus driver charged with DUI, stopped during journey from Chicago to Milwaukee

In a troubling incident, the Pittsburgh Pirates' journey from Chicago to Milwaukee took an unexpected turn when the bus driver hired to transport the team was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI).

The incident has raised concerns about player safety and highlights the need for careful vetting and supervision of transportation providers.

Following the Pirates' 7-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night, the team boarded a bus to travel to American Family Field for their upcoming game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

However, the trip was halted when an Illinois State Police escort noticed erratic driving and decided to intervene. The driver, identified as 61-year-old Ronald E. Funderburke of Shelby, North Carolina, displayed signs of impairment, prompting the police to take immediate action.

The Pirates' senior vice president of communications, Brian Warecki, expressed deep concern over the incident and emphasized the safe arrival of all personnel in Milwaukee.

Other DUI cases in MLB

Major League Baseball (MLB) and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) have been under scrutiny for their lack of action regarding incidents of drunk driving involving players. Two high-profile players were arrested for DUI, yet they faced no immediate consequences from the league.

This trend is not isolated, as there have been at least four other incidents of players being arrested for DUI in recent months.

The tragic stories of Steve Howe and Darryl Strawberry serve as reminders of the destructive consequences of substance abuse and DUI. Both players faced multiple suspensions and legal troubles related to drugs and alcohol throughout their careers.

Howe's life ultimately ended in a fatal accident, with toxicology results indicating the presence of methamphetamine in his system.

Similarly, Dwight Gooden, another immensely talented player, battled with drug addiction and faced suspension by MLB. He had several run-ins with the law, including an arrest for driving with a suspended license and multiple DUI-related incidents.

The cases of Dontrelle Willis and Scott Olsen also highlight further incidents involving DUI among baseball players.

Willis was arrested after being found stumbling and confused outside his car, while Olsen engaged in a high-speed chase with police and resisted arrest.

Shin-Soo Choo of the Cleveland Indians had been arrested with a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit.

