The Phillies are on a roll, having seized two decisive wins over the Diamondbacks in the NLCS at their home field, Citizens Bank Park. Now, they're staring down an opportunity to clinch a second consecutive World Series berth.

Both fans and analysts are buzzing about the team's standout postseason showing. Chris Rose, in his recent podcast episode, lauded the Phillies' dominant performance. He said:

"Everything is coming together for this team. They're one really good Austin Riley swing from being undefeated so far in this playoffs."

The Phillies have been nearly undefeated this postseason. Their only defeat came in a nail-biter against the Braves in NLDS Game 2, where they lost by a single run. Braves' Austin Riley hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to lead his team to victory.

Podcast co-host Trevor Plouffe also showered the team with high praise. Plouffe said:

"It feels like they're [Phillies] just better than everybody else right now."

However, the series is far from over. Game 3 will be held in Arizona, so the home-ground advantage for the Diamondbacks could lead to a comeback.

Diamondbacks aim to win pivotal NLCS Game 3 against Phillies after back-to-back losses

After sweeping the Dodgers in the NLDS, the Diamondbacks were expected to carry that momentum into the NLCS. Instead, they find themselves in a difficult spot, having lost two away games to the Phillies.

In Game 1, the Phillies' Zack Wheeler delivered an exceptional performance from the mound. He stifled the Diamondbacks' lineup, giving Philadelphia an immediate advantage in the series.

Game 2 showcased the Phillies' Aaron Nola in top form. The Diamondbacks had no answer for Nola, who gave up just three hits and struck out seven without a single walk.

The Phillies were offensively outstanding as well. Stars Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner have been firing non-stop.

This impressive performance has put the Phillies in a dominant position in the series. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks will have to dig deep and strategize swiftly if they hope to make a comeback.