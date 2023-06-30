San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove opened up about the team's struggles to get results after Thursday's loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game ended 5-4 as the Pirates won by a narrow margin to complete a sweep over the Padres. Recent weeks have been tough for the San Diego players and supporters as they failed to get results and build momentum.

After the game, Musgrove opened up about the team's recent struggles and the reasons for their lackluster showing.

"Horsesh*t. It's really bad all around too," Musgrove said. "I know from the outside it looks like a bunch of overpaid guys not performing, but sh*t sometimes there's just no answer. There's plenty of fight left in this team."

Musgrove made his MLB debut with the Houston Astros in 2016 after originally being selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2011 MLB draft. He was then traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2018 before joining the San Diego Padres in 2021.

He won the World Series in 2017 and made the All-Star team in 2022. One of the highlights of his career was when he pitched a no-hitter against the Texas Rangers in 2021.

However, this season the Padres have been struggling to get on track. They have been unable to put together a string of victories, and their loss on Thursday is a perfect example of their season so far. Having taken a 4-0 lead over the first four innings of the game, they went on to throw it away and allow the Pirates a sweep of the three-game series.

Musgrove expressed his frustrations after the game and admitted that the team has been playing very badly and need to turn things around soon.

Joe Musgrove's disappointing return to Pittsburgh

Every player wants to put in a good performance when they go to play at their former team's stadium, and Joe Musgrove's recent return to PNC Park in Pittsburgh was a forgettable one. While the pitcher did a good job by giving away only two runs in the first six innings of the game, his team let him down in the latter stages to allow the Pittsburgh Pirates another victory.

The San Diego Padres continue to struggle in the fourth position in their division: not at all what is expected from one of the highest payrolls in the MLB.

