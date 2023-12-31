“There’s more risk in this signing" - MLB analyst thinks Tyler Glasnow trade is a bigger gamble for Dodgers than Shohei Ohtani deal

In the world of pro baseball, big signings often come with big risks. The Los Angeles Dodgers have consistently eyed for star players and acquired them from time to time.

Recently they have bagged two of the biggest names in the game - Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow. This has also sparked debates about the potential risks associated with the two deals.

While there are no question marks over Ohtani’s capabilities as a player, it’s the $700 million figure that has raised some eyebrows. The Japanese phenom has also undergone recent elbow surgery, which has cast some doubt on his future as a two-way player.

And while Glasnow is a very accomplished pitcher, his injury record may be cause for concern for some.

MLB Network analyst Dan Plesac thinks the Glasnow acquisition may present a greater gamble for the Dodgers than acquiring Ohtani. He said:

“I think there’s more risk in this signing than the Ohtani signing. Love the pitcher. When he’s healthy, he’s a difference-maker. He’s one of the 10 best-starting pitchers when you look at sheer stuff in the game of baseball when he’s healthy.

"But it’s hard to look at the number of innings pitched since 2019. It’s hard to say, ‘OK, what are we gonna get?’ I think that the Dodgers feel they get 120-150 good quality innings out of him, they’ll think it’s worth the price.”

Tyler Glasnow

The Dodgers’ calculated gamble on Tyler Glasnow

Despite evident risks, the Dodgers are reportedly pretty confident in Glasnow’s ability to perform in the upcoming season. The team will look to maximize his impact by precisely planning his innings. Also, the Dodgers have one of the best medical support teams for their players to remain healthy and fit all around.

Tyler Glasnow himself has acknowledged that his elbow injury has been a constant issue dating back to 2019, but his arm is much better now. He said the Tommy John surgery he underwent in 2021, was a "hybrid" one and that now there was a "night-and-day difference" in terms of his recovery.

Speaking to The Orange County Register, he said:

“I got that hybrid surgery. It’s kind of the new evolution of Tommy John with that synthetic collagen band thing. So, in my brain, I have double the strength. It’s one of those things where I got so used to having the issue in ’19, there was a moment where I just kind of assumed this was something I was going to have to deal with my whole career. Then when I did go under and had the surgery and it healed and got to where it needed to be I was like – it’s just a night-and-day difference.”

As the new season unfolds, the Dodgers’ ability to overcome these risks associated with the signings and increase the potential of their star-studded roster will be closely monitored by fans and critics.

2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates