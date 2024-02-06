"Unreal" "Just give them the WS trophy at this point" - Dodgers leave MLB fans even more frustrated after re-signing Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw has reportedly reached an agreement that will see him return to the Los Angeles Dodgers. This is a hugely popular move among LA's fanbase as the pitcher has been an iconic figure in Dodgers history and is a real fan favorite. The contract is said to be for the 2024 season, however, no details have been released just yet.

Expand Tweet

Fans were quick to react to the news on X, with the Dodgers fanbase delighted at the news while the rest of the league seemed frustrated. The question of how much help the Dodgers need was asked frequently, with many thinking Kershaw was an unnecessary signing. Others think they should just hand over the World Series already.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Just give them the World Series trophy atp."

Expand Tweet

"The Dodgers don't need Kershaw."

Expand Tweet

"Unreal, how much help the Dodgers need?"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Dodgers fans, however, were thrilled with the news:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While the exact details of the contract are yet to be announced, 2024 is certainly a great time to be at the Dodgers, given their offseason additions.

Clayton Kershaw gets a chance to sign off from the Dodgers in the best way possible

As the Dodgers added Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernandez to an already talented roster, they are World Series favorites in 2024.

Clayton Kershaw rejoining the team presents him with a real chance of winning the World Series in 2024, which could be the best way to end his career, if he were to choose to. Having won one in 2020 with the team, a second would top of his already Hall of Fame-worthy career nicely.

Kershaw has been in the MLB for 16 seasons and has only played for the Dodgers. At this point, seeing him pitch for anyone else would be strange and this homecoming, while it may not really change the Dodgers' chances all that much, is certainly heartwarming.

Clayton Kershaw is not expected to be ready for Opening Day and given the talents of new additions Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto and LA's pitching, he will likely see limited action. That said, you can't predict an MLB season and it's possible Kershaw could play a decisive role in the Dodgers' campaign.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.