"We now have a security guard that travels" - Olivia Dunne shares how Louisiana University beefed up security following Utah crowd scare

Olivia Dunne, a standout gymnast from LSU, will have additional protection surrounding her in 2024. The actions were taken in response to a disturbance that was started by fervent Dunne supporters at the University of Utah during the Tigers' January match there.

Coach Jeff Clark promised to add extra protection, so Dunne had to remind her enormous social media following to be "respectful" at events.

"Actually, we've got it settled down a bit," Dunne says. We haven't competed since last season, so we'll see what this season holds. But after the incident in Utah that happened last year, we now have a security guard that travels with the LSU gymnastics team."

Dunne discovered that there were positive aspects to being a well-liked athlete. So, despite her anxieties, she doesn't want to give up on being popular.

"Last year was probably one of the most rewarding and most difficult years of my life," she said to Sports Illustrated. "Just having so many eyes on me was such a new feeling, but it was pretty cool at the same time."

Olivia Dunne talks about maintaining a work-life balance

Olivia Dunne recently talked about how she manages to strike a balance between her personal and professional lives. Dunne is presently seeing MLB player Paul Skenes. Additionally, she believes that this year has seen a better balance between the two than previous years.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Dunne said:

"This year I have the best grasp on it. The past few years, juggling NIL or ever since my sophomore year, since the summer of 2021, I've definitely had a hard time finding balance. That's really important because if you don't have balance, that can affect your mental health.

The 21-year-old is ready for her last year competing for LSU in gymnastics. When her team traveled to the University of Utah to compete, the LSU standout encountered an unfavorable atmosphere. Outside the building, young men were gathering and shouting, "We want Livvy."