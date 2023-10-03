Which Yankees players have a .300+ career batting average? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 3

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid comes with a new puzzle to delight baseball fans everywhere. The daily game is one of the best ways to test your baseball knowledge.

The Immaculate Grid follows a relatively simple concept. In addition to featuring six clues, the grid also has nine squares. In order to succeed in the grid challenge, users must use the provided clues to populate the nine squares with names of relevant MLB players.

On October 3, the Immaculate Grid asked which members of the New York Yankees have recorded a career average of .300 or higher. Without further ado, let's look at some possible options.

New York Yankees players with a batting average over .300 | MLB Immaculate Grid October 3

First baseman Don Mattingly was a fixture of the New York Yankees of the 1980s. The first baseman won the AL batting title, posting a .343 value in 1984. The following season, 1985, saw Don Mattingly hit a league-best 48 doubles alongside a slashline of .324/.371/.567 with 35 home runs and 145 RBIs. His 238 hits in 1986 stand as the most ever hit by a Yankees player. Mattingly retired in 1995 after spending his entire fourteen-year career in the pinstripes.

"“If I ‘m a ‘natural’ as a hitter, it is only because I work hard at my hitting.” ~ Don Mattingly (1986)" - Bronx Zoo NYY

In 1996, young shortstop Derek Jeter burst into MLB for the Yankees, hitting .314/.370/.430 with 10 home runs and 78 RBIs to win the AL Rookie of the Year Award. Later that year, Jeter played a key role in lifting the Yankees over the Atlanta Braves in the World Series. A five-time Gold Glover and fourteen-time All-Star, Jeter had a career .310 average when he retired in 2014, one of the many reasons contributing to his 2020 Hall of Fame induction.

"Baseball insiders have long known George Costanza taught Derek Jeter everything he knows about hitting." - Super 70s Sports

No conversation about Yankees hitting greats could be complete without mentioning Babe Ruth. Ruth, who began his career with the Boston Red Sox, came to New York in 1920. In 1923, Ruth hit .393 with a league-best 41 home runs and 130 RBIs. A seven-time World Series champ, Ruth never let his boozing and womanizing get in the way of becoming great. At the time of his retirement in 1935, Ruth had a career average of .342 and a slugging percentage of .690, a figure that still holds the all-time record in the category.