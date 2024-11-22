"Yankees can move Aaron Judge to RF" - Ex-Mets GM urges Bronx Bombers target Willy Adames, Teoscar Hernandez, Christian Walker over Juan Soto

Former baseball executive Jim Duquette has urged the New York Yankees to refrain from spending a vast sum on Juan Soto. He feels they should instead pursue other free agents like Willy Adames, Christian Walker and Teoscar Hernandez to rebuild the team. That will allow Aaron Judge to move back to his original position at right field and Jasson Dominguez taking over at centerfield.

Keeping Juan Soto at the Bronx may be the primary objective for the Yankees this offseason, but they also have several holes to fill in the roster. First baseman Anthony Rizzo was declined an option, while outfielder Alex Verdugo, second baseman Gleyber Torres and high leverage reliever Clay Holmes are among those who won't be a part of the team next year.

Jim Duquette, the New York Mets GM from 2003 to 2004 and now a host and analyst for MLB network Radion Sirius XM, offered his thoughts regarding the Yankees' pursuit of Juan Soto during the Baseball Night in NY show on SNY.

"They have cleared $46 million with Rizzo, Verdugo, Holmes, and Torres," he said on Thursday. "So, (Adames and Walker) would fit with the guys they jettisoned, and the (Hernandez) would fit basically where Soto was. Your defense is better all the way through. You have three Gold Glovers in the infield, and Jazz (Chisholm Jr.) moves to second base. He'd be fantastic there.

"And you have filled your outfield situation," he added. "By the way, you can move Judge to right field, which solves that issue, without him playing centerfield, and put Dominguez in centerfield. That looks like it's a more well-rounded team to me than having all of your money parked in Soto."

Juan Soto is the marquee free agent of this offseason and is expected to receive the largest contract for a position player in MLB history.

Spectacular 2024 season with the Yankees for Juan Soto

Juan Soto hit four home runs for the Yankees in the posseason. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

The New York Yankees acquired Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres on a one-year deal before he reached free agency for the first time in his career. The 26-year-old left-hander, considered one of the elite hitters of the game, extended his reputation further after an outstanding campaign for the famous pinstripes.

Soto batted .288/.419/.569 during the regular season, with .989 OPS, 41 home runs and 109 RBIs. He also led the American League in runs scored. Moreover, Soto proved his mettle in the postseason yet again and was the standout performer for the Yankees as they made their first appearance in the World Series after 15 years.

Meanwhile, Soto finished third in the 2024 AL MVP voting, behind Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr.

