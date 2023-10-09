Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson has not ruled out a potential postseason return for injured first baseman Rhys Hoskins.

Many deemed it impossible for Hoskins, who tore his ACL during Spring Training, to participate in playoffs. However, if the Phillies can make it far enough into the Fall, it could happen.

"Rob Thomson left open the possibility of Rhys Hoskins returning during the NLCS. It’s a 'stretch,' but it’s not out of the realm of possibility. He’s taken around 20 at-bats in Clearwater so far." - @destiny_lugardo

According to Thomson, Hoskins has been working at the team's spring training complex in Florida.

"This guy's making a lot of progress," Thomson said of Hoskins, who has been taking roughly 75-85 swings per day.

His return will likely only occur if the Phillies were able to pull an upset over the Atlanta Braves, but it's an encouraging sign for the pending free agent.

Even though he may not be able to play on defense for the Phillies if he were to return, the addition of his power bat could have drastic championship ramifications. During Philadelphia's World Series run, Hoskins added six home runs and helped power the club to the finals.

A potential Rhys Hoskins return may seem unlikely, but not impossible - Kyle Schwarber did it in 2016

Although it may seem like unrealistic for Hoskins to return in the same calendar year as his ACL tear, it has been done before.

His own teammate Kyle Schwarber was able to return as the designated hitter for the Chicago Cubs during the 2016 World Series. He eventually helped the club break their 107-year championship drought.

The Philadelphia Phillies hold a 1-0 series lead over the Atlanta Braves, with Game 2 set to take place on Monday night. If the Phillies are able to pick up another victory, Rhys Hoskins' odds of returning will likely increase as Philadelphia could advance to the NLCS.