PHOTO: Jose Canseco's daughter Josie shares candid dance moments with her friend

Former MLB star Jose Canseco's daughter, Josie, has made her own identity in the world of fashion and modeling. The model has expanded her foothold by featuring and glazing the ramps of top magazines and fashion houses.

Recently, Josie posted an Instagram video where she can be seen dancing in the company of her friend, Ari Martin.

Josie Canseco's Instagram story

Josie's breakthrough in the modeling world came when she got selected by Katie Grand and David Sims to shoot for the iconic LOVE magazine. It didn't take her long to grace the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York.

She recently graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar's March edition.

Josie Canseco's life hacks to adhere to what's 'important'

In March, Harper's Bazaar interviewed Josie Canseco, and the model opened up about her career and her love for animals and offered some life hacks.

Josie shared that it's important to save one's energy for things that are important. She also vouched for a healthy lifestyle and acknowledged the support of her friends and family.

"Preserve your energy for the important stuff. Do not spread yourself too thin over too many obligations because you’ll burn out. Have a good schedule that keeps you busy but prioritize your mental health and social life as well!

"My friends and family keep me sane. I don’t know what I would do without them."

Josie comes across as someone who stands by her beliefs. She wants to be a responsible person that society can look up to.

"I don’t consider myself famous or successful or a brand to be honest, I’m just a human being doing her best, but when I hear that people might look up to my perspective and way of life, it makes me feel guilty if I don’t stand up for what I believe in," Josie said.

"I want to try my best to be a role model for anyone who understands and supports me."

Moreover, Josie's love for animals is reflected in her social media activity. She organizes and promotes a pet adoption fair and also continues to educate herself to find a safe sanctuary for all innocent animals.

