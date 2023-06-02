Chipper Jones, the former Atlanta Braves player, gave his all to his team. He was the first position player from Atlanta's history to get a Cooperstown plaque. From 1991 through 2005, the Atlanta Braves won 14 straight division titles because of his outstanding pitching.

In 2018, B.B Abbott, Chipper's lifelong agent, said that the Braves third baseman never had a stable marital life. He always had struggles and the only relationship he was happy with was with the Braves. Abbott said:

"He had to take several different routes to stay with the Braves. Chipper's been pretty upfront about having issues in the marriage department. He's been married three times. He [jokes] that the Braves are the most committed relationship he's ever had."

Chipper Jones is liked by many people because of his behavior and his level of understanding of the game. Abbott also said that Chipper was a great football and basketball player but when he started playing baseball, it was pretty evident that he would become one of the legends of the sport.

Chipper Jones' Hall of Fame career

Chipper Jones was born in DeLand, Florida, on April 24, 1972, and grew up in the nearby town of Pierson. Jones, a two-sport high school athlete who opted to play baseball over college football opportunities at the University of Florida and Southern California, was selected first overall by the Braves in the 1990 MLB Draught.

At the time, the team was in the early stages of a rebuild under the direction of future Hall of Famers Bobby Cox and John Schuerholz.

By 1995, Jones was the starting third baseman for the Braves, and he batted third for a group that won the World Series. After hitting a career-high 45 home runs four years later, Jones took home the National League Most Valuable Player Award.

Jones had ups and downs during his career. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in 1994 and had to miss the entire season. But he made a comeback a season later and never looked back. His 468 home runs are the most ever by a switch hitter in the National League. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

