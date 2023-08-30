Derek Jeter has been enjoying retirement with his supermodel wife, Hannah Jeter, after an incredibly successful baseball career. Jeter and Hannah began dating in 2012 while he was still a member of the Yankees. Eleven years later, the two are blissfully married.

Hannah once confessed that her girl crush was tennis great Caroline Wozniacki. Nearly six years have passed since this event was recorded. When a TMZ reporter questioned her about her obsession, Hannah graciously admitted to having always admired her good friend. She said:

"She looked amazing this year, she's probably my girl crush!"

Caroline Wozniacki is well-known to tennis enthusiasts. She won the 2018 Australian Open in 2018 and two runner-up titles at US Open(2009, 2014).

Hannah Jeter's modelling career

American model and television anchor Hannah Jeter is most recognized for her appearances in the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which includes the cover.

Jeter appeared in commercials for Blue Label and Ralph Lauren, as well as their Spring/Summer 2006 runway show. She was also a spokesman for Ralph Lauren's perfume, Ralph Rocks.

Jeter was featured on two separate covers for the Italian publication D in 2006, for Elle in Mexico in August 2009, for FHM in France in September 2012, and for FHM in South Africa in April 2013. She worked as a model for American Eagle Outfitters, Tommy Hilfiger, and Levi's in addition to Victoria's Secret.

Repost from Si_Sports Illustrated SwimsuiMake sure you head over to Swim Daily to check out some new images from our #SISummerswim series!

From 2013 through 2017, Jeter participated in five issues of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and modeled on the cover of the 2015 edition. She had a brief cameo appearance as a flirty young woman driving a red Ferrari in the comedy Vacation in 2015. Project Runway: Junior was another show she presented from 2015 to 2017.