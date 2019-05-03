×
76ers pull away from Raptors in Game 3

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    03 May 2019, 08:32 IST
Embiid-Joel-USNews-050219-ftr-getty
Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers protected their home court in a big way, cruising to a win over the Toronto Raptors in the NBA playoffs on Thursday.

Philadelphia eased to a 116-95 win over the Raptors at the Wells Fargo Center in Game 3 of their second-round series.

The 76ers entered half-time with a double-digit lead, maintained control in the third quarter and pulled away in the final period.

The victory gave the 76ers a 2-1 lead in the matchup.

Toronto had no answers to slow down Philadelphia’s star-powered offense. The 76ers shot 51.2 per cent from the field and knocked down 10 of their 23 three-point attempts.

The game was physical and both teams were involved in controversial plays. Philadelphia star Ben Simmons appeared to elbow Toronto guard Kyle Lowry below the belt in the first half.

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam then stuck out his leg and tripped Philadelphia center Joel Embiid in the fourth quarter.

Embiid was a force on both ends of the floor for Philadelphia. He tallied 33 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks while Jimmy Butler chipped in 22 points.

In total, six Philadelphia players finished in double-figures.

Despite the loss, Kawhi Leonard continued to impress and kept the Raptors in the game for long stretches, registering 33 points on 13-of-22 shooting. Siakam also added 20 points in the losing effort.

The 76ers and Raptors will meet up again in Philadelphia on Sunday in Game 4.

