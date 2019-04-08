Antonio Brown takes jab at former Steelers team-mate JuJu Smith-Schuster

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 08 Apr 2019, 03:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

JuJu Smith-Schuster and Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is in Oakland now, but that did not stop him from taking another jab at one of his former Pittsburgh Steelers team-mates.

The feud started when Brown wrote Sunday on Twitter: "Keep your emotions off the internet," which prompted a response from multiple fans.

Brown replied to one post in particular in which a fan shared a photo of receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, reminding Brown that his former team-mate was named the Steelers' Most Valuable Player for the 2018 season.

Brown wrote, in part: "Emotion: boy fumbled the whole postseason in the biggest game of year! Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days! by the way check the list."

Keep your emotions off the internet — Antonio Brown (@AB84) April 7, 2019

Emotion: boy fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year ! Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days ! by the way check the list https://t.co/2SWWT8k0jx — Antonio Brown (@AB84) April 7, 2019

Of course, Smith-Schuster caught wind of Brown's response and mocked the new Raider by sharing his own message: "Keep your emotions off the internet."

Keep your emotions off the internet — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019

This only adds more fuel to the reports that surfaced in January, indicating Brown's frustration with the Steelers - which eventually led to his trade to the Raiders - was sparked because he was not voted MVP.