Asian Games 2018: Basketball Draws announced for Indian Women; Men's Team to not Feature

Draws for Women's Basketball for Asian Games 2018

Bengaluru: The draws for the basketball 5 on 5 events in Asian Games are out and Indian Men's Basketball team is out of the 524 members of the contingent for the upcoming big event.

Along with Men's Basketball team, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) also not interested to select the Indian 3x3 Basketball team based on the recent performance in the Asia cup.

Only Indian Women's Basketball team is selected for the Asian Games which will be going to held in Indonesia and Women's basketball team started the national camp in Bengaluru under the coach Shiba Maggon for preparation of Asian Games.

Draws for Women's Basketball for Asian Games 2018 :

Indian women's basketball team is placed in Group A along with Korea, Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, Kazakhstan.

Group A: Group B:

1) India 1) China

2) Korea 2) Japan

3) Chinese Taipei 3) Thailand

4) Indonesia 4) Hongkong

5) Kazakhstan 5) Mongolia

Indian women's basketball team won FIBA Asia Cup Division B title last year and got promoted to Division A for the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup and Indian U17 women's team won FIBA Asia Cup Division B title last year and got promoted to Division A for the upcoming FIBA Asia tournament.

Recently Indian Men's basketball team out of the FIBA World Cup by losing all the qualifier matches against Syria, Jordan and Lebanon and also both Indian Men's and Women's Basketball team out of the Commonwealth Games in the initial rounds by losing all the group stage matches.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) selects the team based on the performance of the women's team in last year FIBA Asia Cup and in Commonwealth Games 2018. Indian Women's Basketball team currently training under the coach Shiba Maggon in Bengaluru for upcoming Asian Games from past 20 days.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced a 524-member contingent of athletes where they will vie for medals in 36 disciplines.

The Asian Games will begin from 18 August - 2 September in Indonesia.