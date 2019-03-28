Bucks, Hornets to play NBA's first regular-season game in Paris

The Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets have been selected by the NBA to play in the league's first regular-season game in Paris next season.

January 24 will be the date for the historic match, with tickets going on sale later this year.

The Paris game will give Charlotte's Tony Parker and Nicolas Batum a chance to showcase their talents in their homeland.

"Having played in the preseason in France during my career, I witnessed first-hand the passion the French fans have for NBA basketball," Hornets owner Michael Jordan said.

"We are excited to bring our team to Paris for this history-making event."

The Hornets last played a pre-season game in Paris in 1994, while the Bucks will be travelling to France for the first time for only their second regular-season encounter in Europe.

“On behalf of my team-mates, we’re very excited for the chance to represent Milwaukee and the Bucks on the world stage,” Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said.

"The opportunity to play in the first-ever regular-season game in Paris is truly an honour, and as an international player, I’m grateful to the NBA for continuing to grow the game of basketball across the globe.”

The game will be the 10th contested by NBA teams at the AccorHotels Arena since 1991 and the 11th in France, including exhibitions.

"The return of an NBA game in Paris, after a 10-year absence, is a real victory for our city," Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said.