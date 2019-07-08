×
Bulls acquire Satoransky from Wizards

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    08 Jul 2019, 00:32 IST
TomasSatoransky - cropped
Tomas Satoransky in action for the Washington Wizards

The Chicago Bulls have acquired Tomas Satoransky from the Washington Wizards in a sign-and-trade agreement.

Chicago sent a 2020 second-round pick – which will be the higher of either the Bulls' or the Memphis Grizzlies' selections – to Washington and also agreed to the rights to swap 2022 second-round picks and remove the protection on a 2023 second-round pick owed to the Wizards after a previous trade.

Point guard Satoransky signed a three-year, $30million deal with the Bulls, according to ESPN.

"We wish Tomas and his family the very best as he starts a new chapter in his career and we're pleased to acquire draft picks that will allow us to continue to build for the future," said Wizards senior vice-president of basketball operations Tommy Sheppard.

"He worked very hard with our coaching and development staff over his entire time with the Wizards and it showed with the improvement in his overall game."

Satoransky was selected with the 32nd overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and average 6.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 210 games with the Wizards.

The Bulls announced the arrival of Thaddeus Young on Saturday, the free agent reportedly agreeing a three-year, $41m deal.

