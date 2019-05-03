×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Celtics exec Ainge suffers 'mild' heart attack, expected to make full recovery

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    03 May 2019, 03:58 IST
Ainge-Danny-USNews-Getty-FTR
Danny Ainge

Boston Celtics general manager and president of basketball operations Danny Ainge suffered a mild heart attack in Milwaukee, the team announced on Thursday.

According to the one-paragraph release, Ainge, 60, "received immediate medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery".

Ainge was in Milwaukee for the Celtics' Eastern Conference semi-final series against the Bucks.

He will return to Boston shortly, the Celtics said, adding that further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Ainge suffered a minor heart attack in 2009 that required a brief hospital stay.

Game 3 of the Celtics-Bucks best-of-seven NBA playoff series, tied 1-1, is scheduled for Friday in Boston.

Ainge, who played for the Celtics in eight of 15 NBA seasons, was a member of two Larry Bird-led NBA championship teams in 1984 and '86.

The Celtics originally hired Ainge as executive director of basketball operations in 2003. A de facto general manager, he was promoted to president of basketball operations in 2008, after the Celtics won their first, and thus far only, NBA title under his front-office leadership.

He also played for MLB's Toronto Blue Jays.

Advertisement
Lakers forward Ingram expected to make full recovery for next season
RELATED STORY
Why The Celtics shouldn't trade for Anthony Davis this summer
RELATED STORY
Paul Pierce told Celtics' GM Danny Ainge to scrap Isaiah Thomas' tribute video
RELATED STORY
Boston Celtics Trade News: Celtics willing to offer any player to land Anthony Davis
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, April 5th, 2019: Anthony Davis set to join the Celtics over Lakers, Andre Roberson injury update and more
RELATED STORY
Boston Celtics confident Irving 'marriage' will still go ahead
RELATED STORY
NBA Injury Report Week 27: Andre Roberson and Hamidou Diallo both out for the Thunder, DeMarcus Cousins update and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Saturday, April 13th: Kyrie Irving Staying With The Celtics?, Paul George Injury Update, and More
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: Marcus Smart signs a 4-year, $52 million deal with the Boston Celtics
RELATED STORY
Barack Obama wishes Zion Williamson a 'speedy recovery'
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us