Celtics exec Ainge suffers 'mild' heart attack, expected to make full recovery
Boston Celtics general manager and president of basketball operations Danny Ainge suffered a mild heart attack in Milwaukee, the team announced on Thursday.
According to the one-paragraph release, Ainge, 60, "received immediate medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery".
Ainge was in Milwaukee for the Celtics' Eastern Conference semi-final series against the Bucks.
He will return to Boston shortly, the Celtics said, adding that further updates will be provided as appropriate.
Danny Ainge suffered a mild heart attack in Milwaukee on Tuesday night. He received immediate medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery. He will return to Boston shortly. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.— Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 2, 2019
Ainge suffered a minor heart attack in 2009 that required a brief hospital stay.
Game 3 of the Celtics-Bucks best-of-seven NBA playoff series, tied 1-1, is scheduled for Friday in Boston.
Ainge, who played for the Celtics in eight of 15 NBA seasons, was a member of two Larry Bird-led NBA championship teams in 1984 and '86.
The Celtics originally hired Ainge as executive director of basketball operations in 2003. A de facto general manager, he was promoted to president of basketball operations in 2008, after the Celtics won their first, and thus far only, NBA title under his front-office leadership.
He also played for MLB's Toronto Blue Jays.