Celtics exec Ainge suffers 'mild' heart attack, expected to make full recovery

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 03 May 2019, 03:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Danny Ainge

Boston Celtics general manager and president of basketball operations Danny Ainge suffered a mild heart attack in Milwaukee, the team announced on Thursday.

According to the one-paragraph release, Ainge, 60, "received immediate medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery".

Ainge was in Milwaukee for the Celtics' Eastern Conference semi-final series against the Bucks.

He will return to Boston shortly, the Celtics said, adding that further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Danny Ainge suffered a mild heart attack in Milwaukee on Tuesday night. He received immediate medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery. He will return to Boston shortly. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 2, 2019

Ainge suffered a minor heart attack in 2009 that required a brief hospital stay.

Game 3 of the Celtics-Bucks best-of-seven NBA playoff series, tied 1-1, is scheduled for Friday in Boston.

Ainge, who played for the Celtics in eight of 15 NBA seasons, was a member of two Larry Bird-led NBA championship teams in 1984 and '86.

The Celtics originally hired Ainge as executive director of basketball operations in 2003. A de facto general manager, he was promoted to president of basketball operations in 2008, after the Celtics won their first, and thus far only, NBA title under his front-office leadership.

He also played for MLB's Toronto Blue Jays.