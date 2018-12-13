Curry says he was 'obviously joking' about moon landing comments

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry said "obviously I was joking" when he questioned the legitimacy of the moon landing, though the Golden State Warriors star still plans to visit NASA.

Curry caused a stir during a recent appearance on the "Whinging It' podcast after revealing that he did not necessarily believe astronauts had landed on the moon.

NASA later invited Curry to its facility in Houston but the two-time NBA MVP said he was not being serious when he made those comments.

"Obviously I was joking when I was talking on the podcast," Curry told ESPN on Wednesday. "I was silently protesting how stupid it was that people actually took that quote and made it law as, 'Oh my God, he's a fake moon landing truther,' whatever you want to call it, yada, yada, yada.

"So, I was silently protesting that part about it, how the story took a life of its own."

Curry, a five-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion, said he is "definitely going to take" NASA up on its offer.

"I am going to educate myself firsthand on everything that NASA has done and shine a light on their tremendous work over the years," Curry said. "And hopefully people understand that education is power, informing yourself is power.

"For kids out there that hang on every word that we say, which is important, understand that you should not believe something just because somebody says it. You should do your homework and understand what you actually believe. But I'm going to go to NASA and I'm going to enjoy the experience whole-heartedly."

Curry is averaging 30.1 points and 5.8 assists in 17 games this season. He has shot 51.3 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range.