Doc Rivers ejected to joy of son Austin as Rockets guard trolls Clippers coach

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers (L) and son, Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers (R)

Austin Rivers does not expect to go out for dinner with Doc Rivers anytime soon after calling for his father and Los Angeles Clippers head coach to be ejected in the Houston Rockets' win.

Doc Rivers was ejected for arguing with official Tony Brothers late in the fourth quarter of the Clippers' 102-93 loss to the Rockets in Houston on Wednesday.

The officials had some help from Rockets guard Austin Rivers, who laughed and signalled for Doc Rivers to be given a technical foul.

Austin Rivers continued to troll Doc as he left the court for the locker room before later tweeting: "Welp… thanksgiving is going to be weird…."

Speaking to reporters post-game, Austin Rivers – who played under Doc during his time with the Clippers before joining the Washington Wizards and eventually the Rockets in 2018 – was asked if he enjoyed the technical fouls on his father.

"I did," Austin Rivers said. "I knew it was coming. I could see it. I've seen that look before, many times.

"Once he starts blinking his eyes fast and he starts [imitates Doc getting mad], that's when I know he is about to level up. So I just started telling Tony to get him. They got him. He's out of here."

"I was just trying to help out the situation," Austin Rivers added. "Listen guys, I don't ever like to escalate anything. Y'all don't know me for that. I've always been a peacemaker. That's just 100 per cent Doc's gotta keep his cool."

Welp.... thanksgiving is going to be weird.... — Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) November 14, 2019

"I doubt we'll go to dinner or anything like that," he continued. "He actually is sensitive about stuff like that, so we'll see what happens. I love him. It was a really good moment, though. I enjoyed it a lot. I'm not going to lie to you, I really did enjoy that. It was fun."

Doc Rivers said he was aware Austin called for him to receive a technical, adding: "He should".