×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Durant: Nothing odd about Warriors' 35-point loss

Omnisport
NEWS
News
36   //    24 Mar 2019, 15:02 IST
Kevin Durant - cropped
Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant insisted it was not time to press the panic button after the Golden State Warriors were beaten heavily by the Dallas Mavericks at Oracle Arena. 

With two-time MVP Stephen Curry rested, the back-to-back NBA champions suffered their biggest loss since 2007 by going down 126-91 to the Mavs, who are second bottom of the Western Conference standings. 

Steve Kerr's team have been on the wrong end of other heavy defeats at home this term too, losing 128-95 to the Boston Celtics earlier this month and being beaten by at least 20 points in games against the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks earlier in the campaign. 

However, with the Warriors still second in the Western Conference standings and bound for the playoffs, Durant saw no reason to dissect the latest reverse in any great detail. 

"It's not odd at all," he told reporters. 

"I think everybody in the locker room has gotten their a**** beat at home before.

"I know this experience is different, how much winning we've done the last few years. But we're still in the NBA - guys have been a part of terrible games, along with great games as well. 

"The good thing about it, we play tomorrow night [Sunday] too." 

Advertisement

The Warriors made just 13.3 per cent of their shots from beyond the arc, where they are typically so efficient. 

Three-time All Star Draymond Green thought his team struggled to get motivated to face such a lowly opponent. 

"I don't know...we just got punched," he said. 

"You kind of sensed the energy wasn't there. That's kind of normal in a game like that. I didn't really sense we'd lose by 40 [they lost by 35]. 

"Sometimes you have games where playing against that team isn't going to get you up. You got to find the energy somewhere else. We didn't. 

"It is weird. Games you're supposed to win at home, you expect to win them. We've had quite a few let-downs this year." 

Omnisport
NEWS
Warriors star Durant suffers ankle injury
RELATED STORY
Durant will be 'all right', says Warriors coach Kerr
RELATED STORY
Durant lets loose after Warriors beat Spurs 141-102
RELATED STORY
Durant helps lead Warriors past Pacers after friend's death
RELATED STORY
Warriors, minus Durant, end Rockets' 9-game streak, 106-104
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Why the early NBA All-Star voting results seem to be odd
RELATED STORY
Curry's 33 lead Warriors past Thunder 110-88 without Durant
RELATED STORY
Durant leads Warriors to victory after friend's death, Nuggets roll on
RELATED STORY
Warriors GM: Durant, Green in good place after argument
RELATED STORY
NBA Injury Report Week 21: Lonzo Ball update, Kevin Durant ankle injury and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us