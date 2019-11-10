I'm tired of rehabbing – Paul George itching to make Clippers debut

Paul George is yet to make his Clippers debut

Paul George is "tired of rehabbing" as he nears a return from a pair of off-season shoulder operations that have postponed his Los Angeles Clippers debut.

Six-time NBA All Star George, along with 2018-19 champion Kawhi Leonard, joined the Clippers in the close season, with the Oklahoma City Thunder trading the 29-year-old for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, five first-round draft picks, and the rights to swap two other first-round picks.

However, two minor shoulder surgeries set the small forward back and he is yet to feature for his new team.

Having returned to practice on Saturday, George insists he is now raring to go, though he is willing to be cautious with his comeback in order to ensure his long-term fitness.

"I still got some stuff," George told the Los Angeles Times. "From a health standpoint, I feel great.

"But I think with rhythm especially, with where these guys are at right now in their season, they're flowing right now, so I just want to come in with an easy transition.

"I'm tired of rehabbing. It sucks. But, you know, I'm here for the long run. I'm here for the long haul."

The Clippers have made an impressive start in George's absence, winning six of their nine games so far. They go up against last season's champions – and Leonard's former team – the Toronto Raptors in their next outing.